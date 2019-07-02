Quantbot Technologies LP Has Raised Inogen (INGN) Holding by $1.46 Million; Carnival Ce (CCL) Holder Hexavest Trimmed Position by $28.51 Million

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Inogen Inc (INGN) by 160.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 15,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.00% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 25,028 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, up from 9,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Inogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $65.26. About 225,349 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 58.70% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.13% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 30/04/2018 – INOGEN SEES FY ADJ NET $38M TO $41M, EST. $37.9M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – DETERMINED THAT UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO NON-PUBLIC FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF COMPANY; 13/04/2018 – Inogen discloses data breach; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – CO INDICATED MESSAGES WITHIN AN EMPLOYEE EMAIL ACCOUNT WERE ACCESSED BY UNKNOWN PERSONS OUTSIDE COMPANY WITHOUT AUTHORIZATION; 24/05/2018 – SHORT SELLER CITRON RESEARCH SAYS HAS $95 TARGET PRICE ON INOGEN INC; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC -CO IMMEDIATELY TOOK STEPS TO SECURE CUSTOMER INFORMATION & HIRED LEADING FORENSICS FIRM TO INVESTIGATE INCIDENT; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – IMPACTED DATA DID NOT INCLUDE PAYMENT CARD INFORMATION OR MEDICAL RECORDS – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Rev $310M-$320M; 24/05/2018 – Inogen (INGN): Needs to Take a Breath; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – ON APRIL 13, 2018, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT IT EXPERIENCED A DATA SECURITY INCIDENT

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp Ce (CCL) by 98.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 570,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7,181 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 577,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp Ce for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $46.53. About 4.06M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 18/05/2018 – Princess Cruises 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations to Asia on Sale; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 05/04/2018 – Holland America Line Establishes the Shared Humanity Award and Bestows First Honor on Archbishop Desmond Tutu on Grand World Voyage in Cape Town; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 28/03/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Takes Delivery of 26th Ship, Carnival Horizon; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL REVERSES LOSS IN LONDON, RISES 0.5% AFTER FY RESULT; 15/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Applications Available for VI Carnival Adults’ and Children’s Parade Troupes; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – Ll JING APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 27/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: VI Carnival 2018 to Begin With Calypso Elimination Tent on March 31; 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: Carnival for the Kids

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 100 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt holds 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 100 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 19,012 shares. Pggm Invests holds 839,630 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 0.05% or 223,636 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 95 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jnba Advisors owns 0% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 100 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Inc Oh reported 1.82 million shares. Hutchinson Capital Mgmt Ca has 3.74% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 245,083 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% or 568,485 shares in its portfolio. 17.81 million are held by Invesco. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Stifel Fincl Corporation reported 764,386 shares. Ohio-based Sequoia Fincl Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Toth Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 210 shares.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Carnival: Delight In The Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 21, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cruise Liners Feeling Pressure From US-Cuba Travel Change – Benzinga” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $513,497 activity. Another trade for 22,050 shares valued at $997,267 was made by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25. PEREZ ARNALDO had sold 2,290 shares worth $119,688 on Friday, January 11.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Santos Limited Tive by 437,289 shares to 2.42M shares, valued at $11.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ssr Mining Tr by 150,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,245 shares, and has risen its stake in The Hershey Company Ab (NYSE:HSY).

Analysts await Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81 billion for 4.60 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Carnival Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) by 12,516 shares to 2,188 shares, valued at $179,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,547 shares, and cut its stake in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED).

More notable recent Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Inogen (INGN) Launches One G5 Portable Oxygen Concentrator – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Inogen slides 7% as Muddy Waters takes aim – Seeking Alpha” published on February 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 28, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into MyoKardia, Inc. (MYOK) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of Inogen, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:INGN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold INGN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 22.35 million shares or 0.77% less from 22.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.01% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Principal Grp accumulated 77,347 shares. Barclays Public Limited has 15,906 shares. Moreover, Fred Alger Mngmt has 0.44% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Sei stated it has 8,053 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tudor Inv Et Al reported 19,434 shares. Dafna Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 9,900 shares. Renaissance Gp Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh invested in 0.08% or 77,000 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 0% or 5 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company holds 0.12% or 40,300 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 45,390 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 2,362 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested in 8,372 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 4,927 shares.