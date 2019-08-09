Quantbot Technologies LP Has Raised By $3.42 Million Its Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holding; Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS)’s Sentiment Is 1.33

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) stake by 209.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantbot Technologies Lp acquired 26,300 shares as Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA)’s stock rose 7.59%. The Quantbot Technologies Lp holds 38,845 shares with $5.06M value, up from 12,545 last quarter. Hca Healthcare Inc now has $44.42B valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $127.91. About 814,055 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.30, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 24 institutional investors opened new and increased equity positions, while 18 sold and decreased their stock positions in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II. The institutional investors in our database now own: 7.34 million shares, down from 7.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 12 Increased: 14 New Position: 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management Inc has 176,954 shares. Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.04% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Proffitt And Goodson reported 3,561 shares stake. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Lbmc Advsr reported 0.9% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Laurion Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Rothschild Inv Il reported 0.43% stake. Cna Financial holds 30,000 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 0.12% or 41,432 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer And reported 0.11% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 457,923 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Fred Alger Management invested in 0.04% or 70,269 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.1% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Moreover, California Employees Retirement Sys has 0.22% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru invested 0.13% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $15.75 million activity. $1.17 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares were sold by Torres Kathryn A.. Shares for $4.63M were sold by Foster Jon M on Monday, February 11. RUTHERFORD BILL B sold $5.24M worth of stock. Shares for $4.72 million were sold by STEELE JOHN M on Tuesday, February 12.

Among 2 analysts covering HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. HCA Healthcare had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) rating on Monday, June 24. UBS has “Buy” rating and $181 target.

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) stake by 12,516 shares to 2,188 valued at $179,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vonage Holdings Corp (NYSE:VG) stake by 88,673 shares and now owns 26,659 shares. Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA) was reduced too.

Pennsylvania Trust Co holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II for 171,491 shares. Livingston Group Asset Management Co (Operating As Southport Capital Management) owns 52,321 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cypress Capital Management Llc (Wy) has 0.1% invested in the company for 4,650 shares. The New Jersey-based Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, a California-based fund reported 12,100 shares.

The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.09. About 85,866 shares traded. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.