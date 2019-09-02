Quantbot Technologies LP Has Lowered Corelogic (CLGX) Stake as Share Value Rose; As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Shares Rose, Shareholder Coldstream Capital Management Cut by $464,598 Its Stake

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Corelogic Inc (CLGX) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 10,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.12% . The hedge fund held 21,876 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $815,000, down from 32,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Corelogic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $48.4. About 504,921 shares traded. CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has declined 5.28% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CLGX News: 08/05/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Declining Foreclosure Rates in Feb, Signaling a Strong Economy; 08/05/2018 – CoreLogic: Feb. Early-Stage Delinquencies Rate 2.1%; 30/03/2018 – Inside Mtg [Reg]: Freddie Mac to Tap CoreLogic’s Sam Khater as Chief Economist; 25/04/2018 – CoreLogic 1Q EPS 34c; 15/03/2018 – FTC: Modifications and Additions to the 2014 Order Are Necessary for CoreLogic to Address Deficiencies in Its Compliance With the Order; 06/03/2018 CoreLogic Reports Home Prices Rose More Than 6 Percent Year Over Year for the Sixth Consecutive Month in January; 15/03/2018 – FTC Adds Requirements to 2014 Order to Remedy CoreLogic Inc.’s Compliance Deficiencies; 02/04/2018 – Australian home prices slip in March as Sydney weighs – CoreLogic; 29/05/2018 – Nationally, values rose 6.5 percent annually, unchanged compared to February, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price indices; 15/03/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Homeowner Equity Increased by $908 Billion in 2017

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 2,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 23,697 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, down from 26,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $169.84. About 784,011 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – REMAINING DURATION OF CONCESSION UNTIL 2032; 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 02/05/2018 – US private sector adds 204k jobs in April – ADP; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 11.5% IN MARCH 2018; 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018; 02/05/2018 – ADP Increases Profit Guidance for Year — Earnings Review; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Will Become Increasingly Difficult for Employers to Find Skilled Talent as Labor Pool Tightens; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 DESTINATIONS LATIN AMERICA (-9.0%) AND NORTH AMERICA (-4.2%) WERE DOWN

More notable recent CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CoreLogic Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CoreLogic gets a new bull – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CoreLogic Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Mortgage Cadence Integrates CoreLogic Print and Ship Solution into Its Enterprise Lending Center – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 21.67% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CLGX’s profit will be $57.56M for 16.58 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by CoreLogic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

