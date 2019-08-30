Quantbot Technologies LP Has Lowered Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) Position; Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) Shorts Up By 6.42%

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) stake by 59.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 6,971 shares as Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB)’s stock declined 16.41%. The Quantbot Technologies Lp holds 4,649 shares with $320,000 value, down from 11,620 last quarter. Core Laboratories N.V. now has $1.80B valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $40.61. About 18,524 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1% Position in Core Laboratories; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY OPERATING MARGINS OF 19%, UP 400 BPS YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Good Times Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:GTIM) had an increase of 6.42% in short interest. GTIM’s SI was 46,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.42% from 43,600 shares previously. With 24,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Good Times Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:GTIM)’s short sellers to cover GTIM’s short positions. The SI to Good Times Restaurants Inc’s float is 0.41%. The stock decreased 7.85% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1.76. About 8,130 shares traded. Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) has declined 56.19% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GTIM News: 10/05/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC – SAME STORE SALES FOR COMPANY-OWNED GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INCREASED 7.1% FOR QUARTER; 13/03/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS – WILL REDUCE NUMBER OF ITS DIRECTORS FROM SEVEN TO FIVE PRIOR TO 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 13/03/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS – WITH SUPPORT OF DELTA PARTNERS AND REIT REDUX, TO ALSO NOMINATE FOR ELECTION AS MEMBERS OF ITS BOARD, CEO BOYD HOBACK; 03/04/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY GOOD TIMES’ SAME STORE SALES INCREASE 7.1%; 03/04/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC – ON TRACK FOR FIVE ADDITIONAL NEW BAD DADDY’S THIS YEAR; 10/05/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $99 MLN TO $101 MLN; 13/03/2018 Good Times Restaurants, Inc. Announces Agreement with Principal Shareholders and Former Directors; 13/03/2018 – Good Times Restaurants Inc. Announces Agreement With Principal Hldrs and Former Directors; 13/03/2018 – Good Times Restaurant Will Prior to Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Hldrs Reduce the Number of Its Directors From Seven to Five; 10/05/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.03

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 2 investors sold Good Times Restaurants Inc. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 1.92 million shares or 3.64% less from 1.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Germany-based Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM). Vanguard Grp accumulated 472,865 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM). Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM). Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) for 4,756 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) for 133 shares. 20,252 are owned by Northern Tru. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 0% or 65,606 shares. 15,000 were reported by California Employees Retirement Systems. Citigroup Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM). Dimensional Fund Advisors L P, a Texas-based fund reported 22,279 shares. Bridgeway Management Inc accumulated 110,300 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0% in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM). Manatuck Hill Prtn Ltd Llc holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) for 834,995 shares. 1,940 were reported by Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability (Trc).

Good Times Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company has market cap of $23.95 million. As of September 27, 2016, it operated 20 company-owned and 7 joint venture drive-thru fast food hamburger restaurants in Colorado, as well as 10 franchises in Colorado and Wyoming under the Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard name; 9 company-owned full-service upscale casual dining restaurants under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name in Colorado; and 4 company-owned and 3 joint venture full-service upscale casual dining restaurants in North Carolina, as well as 2 franchises in South Carolina and Tennessee under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) CEO Boyd Hoback on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019, also Digitaljournal.com with their article: “Good Times Restaurants Reports Q3 Results – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dine Brands Sets Foot in Pakistan to Open 19 IHOP Restaurants – Nasdaq” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Burger Stocks: Tasty or Not? – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 of the Best Stocks Under $10 for 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

More notable recent Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Reasons I Just Bought This Oil Stock – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on August 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “This 5.5%-Yielding Dividend Isnâ€™t Going Away – The Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Share Price Is Down 64% So Some Shareholders Are Wishing They Sold – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Analysts await Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 21.88% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CLB’s profit will be $22.19 million for 20.31 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Core Laboratories N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Core Laboratories has $7000 highest and $6300 lowest target. $66.50’s average target is 63.75% above currents $40.61 stock price. Core Laboratories had 5 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight”.