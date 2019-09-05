Quantbot Technologies LP Has Lifted Its Holding in Interpublic Group Of Cos (IPG) by $3.19 Million as Share Value Declined; Cintas (CTAS) Shareholder Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Boosted Its Holding by $359,358

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Interpublic Group Of Cos Inc (IPG) by 143.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 151,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The hedge fund held 257,826 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42 million, up from 106,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Interpublic Group Of Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $20.59. About 1.86M shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 04/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COS. TO ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK; 21/03/2018 – McCann Repeats as Network of the Year at ANDY Awards; 05/04/2018 – Lee Anderson-Brooke Joins Weber Shandwick to Lead Technology & Corporate Across West Coast Operations; 30/04/2018 – McCann Worldgroup Sweeps 2018 APAC Effie Awards; 30/04/2018 – McCann Study Finds Three-quarters of Canadian Women Say There is No Gender Equality in the Workplace; 20/04/2018 – FCB Health and Area 23 Make History at the 2018 Manny Awards; 15/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Acquires Brazilian Digital Agency Cappuccino, Bolstering Content & Digital Capabilities across Latin America; 27/04/2018 – McCann Health Wins Big at Mannys and DTC National Advertising Awards; 15/05/2018 – McCann Health Wins One Show’s First-Ever Health Best of Discipline Award for Immunity Charm™ Campaign; 14/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 161% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 1,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 2,884 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $583,000, up from 1,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $267.56. About 250,646 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 3,386 shares to 23,773 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cognios Cap Limited Co owns 6,314 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Paradigm Asset has 600 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 841,307 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd Co owns 606,276 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 8,256 were reported by Jane Street Grp Limited Com. King Luther Cap Corporation invested in 418,352 shares. South Dakota Inv Council holds 6,500 shares. State Street Corporation reported 0.07% stake. Washington-based Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Co has invested 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Hallmark Cap holds 1,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Piedmont Advsr Inc invested in 0.06% or 7,610 shares. 9.65 million were accumulated by Vanguard Group. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 1,682 shares. Paloma Ptnrs holds 15,284 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP owns 5,057 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $399,976 activity. Shares for $199,988 were bought by THOMAS DAVID M on Tuesday, April 30.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 73,318 shares to 12,574 shares, valued at $571,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seaworld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 84,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,253 shares, and cut its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold IPG shares while 133 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 375.50 million shares or 1.16% less from 379.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis holds 0.04% or 324,623 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Bokf Na accumulated 45,560 shares. Profund Limited Liability Corp, Maryland-based fund reported 10,106 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt accumulated 17,360 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Invesco Limited holds 4.78M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Amg Funds Lc has 1.01% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Ubs Asset Americas invested in 0% or 1.52 million shares. Vanguard Gp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Zwj Counsel Inc reported 2.29% stake. M&R Cap Mgmt has 0% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Franklin Res Inc invested in 68,970 shares. Principal Financial Gp Inc reported 582,331 shares stake. Tarbox Family Office Inc has 504 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management owns 91,004 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.