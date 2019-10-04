Quantbot Technologies LP Has Lifted Infosys LTD (INFY) Position by $474,660 as Market Valuation Rose; Cbs New (CBS) Position Upped by Act Ii Management Lp

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 223.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 47,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The hedge fund held 68,712 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $735,000, up from 21,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.2. About 2.96M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 26/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO INVEST INITIAL $35M FOR CENTER; WILL HIRE 3K BY ’23; 14/05/2018 – FirstPost: After Walmart-Flipkart deal, Amazon to shift to overdrive; will it hire Infosys’ Ravi Venkatesan?; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – GROSS CLIENT ADDITIONS OF 73 IN MARCH QTR; 26/05/2018 – Infosys Limited – General announcement; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPROVED TO DISSOLVE THE FINANCE AND INVESTMENT COMMITTEE EFFECTIVE APRIL 13, 2018; 18/04/2018 – INFOSYS – CO HAS NOT RECEIVED ALLEGED ANONYMOUS WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT AND IS UNABLE TO COMMENT ON COMPLAINT OR ALLEGATIONS MADE THEREIN; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS CLARIFIES ON REPORT OF CBI INVESTIGATION OF SOME STAFF; 13/04/2018 – Infosys Full-Year Revenue Guidance Matches Estimate: TOPLive; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 16/04/2018 – Infosys Drags India’s Sensex Lower After Disappointing Outlook

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.49M, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $39.16. About 3.47M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 15/05/2018 – Moonves Takes on Redstone Family for Control of CBS (Video); 14/05/2018 – Investors May Be the Losers in CBS-Redstone Feud — Heard on the Street; 27/03/2018 – CBS News: Sources tell CBS News it is likely that Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress about the; 25/04/2018 – Viacom quarterly profit surges; 14/05/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Viacom and CBS ‘Need Each Other’ (Video); 07/05/2018 – Alabama News Network: This story coming up at 6pm on CBS 8!; 04/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 03/05/2018 – CBS: WONT DISCUSS MERGER TALKS WITH VIACOM; 10/04/2018 – CBS faces trademark lawsuit over Desilu name; 08/03/2018 – Dutch Feb Inflation Rate 1.2% – CBS

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22 million and $109.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 5,000 shares to 85,310 shares, valued at $8.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blue Apron Hldgs Inc by 548,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,666 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mngmt Grp holds 0.11% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 6,442 shares. Capstone Invest Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 8,006 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.11% or 290,025 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 57,805 shares. Sun Life Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 284 shares. Rampart Investment Limited Com invested 0.11% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 120,580 shares. 6,728 are owned by Pitcairn. 12,890 were reported by Daiwa Gp Inc. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 660,227 shares stake. Lpl Fincl Lc, California-based fund reported 54,747 shares. 133,807 were accumulated by Thompson Invest Mngmt. Cetera Advisor Network Llc reported 5,826 shares.