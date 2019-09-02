Quantbot Technologies LP Has Increased Its Stake in Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) as Valuation Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Hirtle Callaghan & Co Decreased Its Position as Valuation Rose

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc sold 33,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 69 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8,000, down from 33,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q EPS 95c; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 29/05/2018 – Vizient Earns Ethics Inside Certification from Ethisphere Institute for Leadership in Ethics and Compliance Programs and Practices

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 997.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 27,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The hedge fund held 30,348 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $502,000, up from 2,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.03. About 164,076 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. UP 7% VS 1Q, MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – TowerJazz launches initial silicon photonics design kit based on the Mentor Calibre nmPlatform; 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s Smallest Global Shutter Pixel; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $335M; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q Rev $312.7M

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc, which manages about $24.08 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 475,602 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $51.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 3,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,838 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Etf (VB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown Mgmt & Inc invested in 0.32% or 8,500 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 1.65M shares or 2.3% of its portfolio. Prescott Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,000 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. White Pine Inv Com stated it has 55,464 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Lc reported 9,027 shares. Acr Alpine Research Limited Liability Company invested in 120.32M shares or 1.99% of the stock. Sol Capital Mgmt Company reported 34,299 shares. First Western Capital Mgmt has 5.59% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Merchants Corp has 78,294 shares. Maverick Capital Ltd accumulated 3.49M shares. 7,084 are owned by Bouchey. Kings Point Capital Mgmt holds 123,038 shares or 2.88% of its portfolio. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 2.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 38,497 were accumulated by Nicholas Inv Partners L P. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc has invested 2.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ny Registered by 47,446 shares to 13,958 shares, valued at $284,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Albany Intl Corp (NYSE:AIN) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).