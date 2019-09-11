Quantbot Technologies LP Has Increased Its Sina (SINA) Stake by $338,070 as Shares Declined; As Altria Group (MO) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Westwood Holdings Group Has Trimmed Stake

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 334.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 5,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The hedge fund held 7,445 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $441,000, up from 1,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $46.74. About 428,186 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 11/03/2018 – Sina News: Panasonic weighs selling China security camera factory: Nikkei; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 42C; 24/05/2018 – Standard (HK): Sina eyeing secondary listing; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES INCREASED 61% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $367.1 MLN; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q NET REV. $440.8M, EST. $433.8M; 13/03/2018 – SHANGHAI GOVT SAYS TALKS WITH TESLA STILL GOING ON: SINA.COM; 06/03/2018 Sina Offers Real-Time Market Information from Nasdaq to Power Portfolio Diversification; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 92.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 62,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 4,950 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285,000, down from 67,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 11.77M shares traded or 28.20% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 143,973 shares to 441,659 shares, valued at $16.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemical Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 33,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 792,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate Corp reported 90,825 shares. Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.46% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Peddock Capital Advsr Limited Com accumulated 5,108 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Linscomb And Williams accumulated 0.06% or 13,097 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Company Ltd invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Interocean Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 9,159 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. M&T Bancshares stated it has 1.02M shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Planning Advsr Llc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 19,760 shares. Synovus Fin invested in 0.22% or 239,838 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 254,800 shares. Coastline has invested 0.07% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 40,501 are owned by Centurylink Inv. Advsr Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Dakota Wealth Mgmt has 0.17% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.11 billion for 9.73 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Altria Is Investment Royalty After 50th Straight Years of Dividend Hikes – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altria Raises Its Dividend Right On Schedule – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Altria Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:MO) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Federal ban possible on flavored vaping products – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Big Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) by 29,957 shares to 2,200 shares, valued at $118,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,701 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold SINA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 40.40 million shares or 3.27% less from 41.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 4,590 shares stake. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 30 shares. Boston Ptnrs reported 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Segantii Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.08% or 11,964 shares. Glenmede Tru Communication Na invested in 0% or 156 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs LP owns 34,884 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.01% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Canada Pension Plan Board reported 40 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 28,000 were reported by Apg Asset Nv. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 1.94% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Platinum Inv Management reported 1.80 million shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Conning Inc owns 146,316 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Andra Ap owns 0.14% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 80,000 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 10,929 shares.

More notable recent SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Good and Bad of Chinese Media Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why SINA Stock Popped 13% Today – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Sina (SINA) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stocks Slide to Start September – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does SINA Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SINA) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.