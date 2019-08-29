Quantbot Technologies LP Has Decreased By $5.72 Million Its Textron (TXT) Position; Tobam Has Lowered By $8.16 Million Its Yy (YY) Stake

Tobam decreased Yy Inc (YY) stake by 97.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tobam sold 97,139 shares as Yy Inc (YY)’s stock declined 22.02%. The Tobam holds 2,997 shares with $252,000 value, down from 100,136 last quarter. Yy Inc now has $4.54B valuation. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $56.15. About 118,321 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased Textron Inc (TXT) stake by 75.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 114,394 shares as Textron Inc (TXT)’s stock declined 6.73%. The Quantbot Technologies Lp holds 36,639 shares with $1.86M value, down from 151,033 last quarter. Textron Inc now has $10.23B valuation. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.43. About 61,281 shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q EPS 72c; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 11/03/2018 – Federal Register: Petition for Exemption; Summary of Petition Received; Textron Aviation Inc; 18/04/2018 – Textron Reports First Quarter 2018 Income from Continuing Operations of $0.72 per Share; Signs Agreement to Sell Tools & Test; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION REPLACES A PREVIOUS ONE, APPROVED IN JAN 2017, WHICH WAS NEARING COMPLETION; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Net $189M; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest; 23/05/2018 – New Advanced Vertical Lift Center Showcases Bell’s Innovative Flight Solutions; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON CEO DONNELLY SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M

Tobam increased Jm Smucker Co/The (NYSE:SJM) stake by 164,834 shares to 266,253 valued at $31.02 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) stake by 27,936 shares and now owns 258,070 shares. Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. YY Inc has $97 highest and $76.1000 lowest target. $83.28’s average target is 48.32% above currents $56.15 stock price. YY Inc had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Nomura given on Tuesday, March 5. The stock has “Buy” rating by Daiwa Securities on Wednesday, March 6. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 20 by Bank of America. Nomura upgraded the shares of YY in report on Thursday, May 30 to “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold TXT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 189.86 million shares or 1.63% less from 193.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Investment LP reported 0.52% stake. Advisors Asset Mgmt owns 42,725 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Stifel Corp has invested 0.03% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Eaton Vance Management invested 0.12% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Moreover, Ccm Advisers Limited Liability Co has 0.23% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability stated it has 20,744 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Incorporated, Japan-based fund reported 952,203 shares. Vigilant Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). James Inv Rech, Ohio-based fund reported 85,972 shares. 414,361 were accumulated by Northcoast Asset Mngmt Lc. Horrell Capital Mgmt holds 5,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 35,748 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 37,991 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 50,831 are owned by Sei Invs. Susquehanna Intl Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased B G Foods Inc (NYSE:BGS) stake by 31,011 shares to 33,201 valued at $810,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Cars.Com Inc stake by 34,600 shares and now owns 50,790 shares. Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) was raised too.

Analysts await Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 40.98% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.61 per share. TXT’s profit will be $197.92 million for 12.92 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by Textron Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.53% negative EPS growth.