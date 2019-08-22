Quantbot Technologies LP Has Decreased By $2.40 Million Its Consolidated Edison (ED) Position; Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Shorts Decreased By 55.46%

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) had a decrease of 55.46% in short interest. NBY’s SI was 674,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 55.46% from 1.51M shares previously. With 2.55M avg volume, 0 days are for Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s short sellers to cover NBY’s short positions. The SI to Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 13.1%. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.006 during the last trading session, reaching $0.685. About 106,613 shares traded. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) has declined 40.44% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NBY News: 17/05/2018 – OP Financial Limited Reports 9.9% Stake In NovaBay; 17/05/2018 – OP FINANCIAL LTD REPORTS 9.9 PCT STAKE IN NOVABAY PHARMACEUTICALS INC AS OF FEB 8 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – NovaBay 4Q EPS 2c; 10/05/2018 – NovaBay 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 09/03/2018 NovaBay Pharma Short-Interest Ratio Rises 119% to 27 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBY)

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) stake by 70.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 28,589 shares as Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Quantbot Technologies Lp holds 11,700 shares with $992,000 value, down from 40,289 last quarter. Consolidated Edison Inc now has $29.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $87.96. About 340,612 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors

Among 4 analysts covering Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Consolidated Edison has $9100 highest and $78 lowest target. $86.80’s average target is -1.32% below currents $87.96 stock price. Consolidated Edison had 14 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, February 25. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Thursday, August 8 report. The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. Mizuho initiated Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) rating on Monday, March 11. Mizuho has “Hold” rating and $85 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Sell” rating.

