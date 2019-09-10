Quantbot Technologies LP Has Cut Holding in Store Capital (STOR) as Valuation Rose; Five9 (FIVN) Position Maintained by Sylebra Hk Company Ltd

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 102,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 2.05 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.34M, up from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.16% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $56.45. About 619,195 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Store Capital Corp (STOR) by 30.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 15,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 35,172 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 50,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Store Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $36.1. About 1.58M shares traded or 10.30% up from the average. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 08/03/2018 – STORE Capital To Use Proceeds to Fund Property Acquisitions, Repay Debt; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.78 TO $1.84; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NARElT’s RElTweek 2018

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 110,981 shares to 117,327 shares, valued at $9.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 40,394 shares to 56,148 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 49,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Analysts await STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 2.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.47 per share. STOR’s profit will be $111.10 million for 18.80 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by STORE Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.00% negative EPS growth.

