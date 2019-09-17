Quantbot Technologies LP Decreased Usana Health Sciences (USNA) Position as Market Value Declined; Central Bank & Trust Co Has Lifted Texas Instruments (TXN) Holding by $498,750

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 52.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 4,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 12,646 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45 million, up from 8,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $128.94. About 1.23M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Usana Health Sciences Inc (USNA) by 96.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.50% . The hedge fund held 400 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31,000, down from 11,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Usana Health Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $71.22. About 63,669 shares traded. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) has declined 48.43% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USNA News: 02/04/2018 – Global Leader in Nutrition Expanding to Four New Markets; 25/05/2018 – USANA reorganizes research and development department to heighten focus on clinical studies; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Andersons, Ferroglobe, Paylocity Holding, USANA Health; 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC USNA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.40, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – USANA Health Sciences 1Q EPS $1.19; 22/05/2018 – USANA remains on top after taking home multiple local and international awards; 24/04/2018 – USANA Health Sciences Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.25-EPS $4.55; 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH – EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS FOR QTR BENEFITED FROM DELAY IN PLANNED INVESTMENTS THAT WILL BE IMPLEMENTED DURING REMAINDER OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH 1Q EPS $1.19, EST. $1.05 (2 EST.); 04/05/2018 – USANA-Sponsored, The Dr. Oz Show Wins Daytime Emmy® for Outstanding lnformative Talk Show

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $999.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bed Bath Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 96,165 shares to 122,914 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 11,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,475 shares, and has risen its stake in At Home Group Inc.

Analysts await USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 32.26% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.24 per share. USNA’s profit will be $18.12 million for 21.20 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by USANA Health Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold USNA shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 13.58 million shares or 1.38% more from 13.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss National Bank & Trust, a Switzerland-based fund reported 26,000 shares. Citigroup holds 37,274 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested 0.04% in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA). Wasatch Advisors holds 0.07% or 96,447 shares. D E Shaw & holds 271,443 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt has 3,682 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 4,004 shares. Next invested in 0.01% or 1,000 shares. 28,150 were reported by Qs Limited Liability. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al has 24,530 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 46,972 are held by Wells Fargo And Co Mn. Fort Lp holds 0.11% or 7,105 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 5,389 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.01% stake. Prudential Fincl holds 0.01% or 108,987 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3.91 million were reported by First Eagle Inv Mngmt Limited Liability. Cypress Asset Inc Tx owns 0.46% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 11,610 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Limited Com holds 3,618 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 4,761 were accumulated by Amer Registered Invest Advisor. Duncker Streett Inc reported 0.05% stake. Reilly Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.03% or 2,280 shares in its portfolio. Boston Partners accumulated 120 shares. 6,500 are held by Regents Of The University Of California. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa holds 2,810 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. 3,000 are held by Marietta Ptnrs Ltd. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp New York has 15,425 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Hightower Tru Svcs Lta reported 62,561 shares. Jacobs & Ca holds 2,556 shares. Convergence Investment Prtn Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,356 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams owns 0.43% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 5,455 shares.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $443.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,441 shares to 25,422 shares, valued at $6.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,866 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc Usd 0.01 (NYSE:ABBV).

