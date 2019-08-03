Quantbot Technologies LP Decreased Smith Nephew Plc (SNN) Position by $319,449; Delta Apparel (DLA) Shareholder Wilen Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding by $760,809 as Share Price Declined

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Smith Nephew Plc (SNN) by 78.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 8,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% . The hedge fund held 2,261 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90,000, down from 10,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Smith Nephew Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.59. About 533,823 shares traded or 18.60% up from the average. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew replaces Bohuon as chief executive; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew: Businesses Delivered a Mixed Performance in the 1Q; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Cuts 2018 Guidance After Mixed 1Q Performance; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Sees 2018 Underlying Rev Up 2%-3%; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Smith & Nephew, Inc.- Smith & Nephew Whipknot Soft Tissue Cinch #5 Sutures. PN: 7211015; 06/03/2018 Smith & Nephew announces full commercial release of JOURNEY™ Il XR Total Knee Arthroplasty; 19/03/2018 – Smith & Nephew Supports AAFAO Courses with Donation of More Than $3M of Equipment to The Podiatry Institute; 23/05/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Howard Hechler from Smith & Nephew as the New Chief Business Officer; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW – CONFIRMS ON MAY 7 OLIVIER BOHUON STOOD DOWN AS CEO, NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, JOINING CO AS CEO; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Previously Saw 2018 Underlying Rev Up 3%-4%

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Delta Apparel (DLA) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 36,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.29% . The institutional investor held 603,141 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27M, down from 639,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Delta Apparel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.33M market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $20.81. About 45,692 shares traded or 16.62% up from the average. Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DLA) has risen 13.54% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical DLA News: 13/03/2018 – Salt Life Launches Branded Craft Beer Line; 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q EPS 48c; 12/03/2018 – Delta Apparel Says Deal is For $16.35M Cash and Additional Payments Contingent on Certain Performance Targets; 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SAYS ON MARCH 9, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO CONSENT AND SECOND AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q Net $3.63M; 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL – CO’S UNIT SALT LIFE LLC ACQUIRED MAJORITY INTEREST IN A NEW JV TO DEVELOP & MARKET A LINE OF SALT LIFE-BRANDED CRAFT BEER; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION IMMEDIATELY BOOSTING EARNINGS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Delta Apparel Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLA); 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL UNIT BUYS DTG2GO FOR $16.35M; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING 2009 EPS BY 25C

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cronos Group Inc by 21,734 shares to 55,160 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Okta Inc by 20,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN).

