Quantbot Technologies LP Decreased Its Viacom (VIAB) Stake as Stock Price Rose; As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Rose, Homrich & Berg Has Raised Holding by $644,641

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 30.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 22,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 95,861 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.78 million, up from 73,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $269.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $28.93. About 57.10M shares traded or 2.49% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 21/03/2018 – BOFA FINDS `CORE CAUSE’ OF LOSS WAS OUTSIDE OF THE BANK; 11/05/2018 – Surgery Partners at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Noninterest Expense Fell 1% to $13.9B; 21/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES INC AHH.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $15.50 FROM $16; 11/04/2018 – Bank of America Unveils Digital Mortgage Experience; 25/04/2018 – Thank you to Bofa/ML for helping to maintain checks + balances on $MRCY. They downgraded the shares with $35/sh price target; 08/03/2018 – SEC Settled Charges Against Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith on Unregistered Sales of Securities on Behalf of China-based Issuer; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Drops 42% This Year, BofA Leads; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Alder Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 88.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 42,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 5,369 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $160,000, down from 48,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $24.6. About 3.17M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Shari Redstone weighs CBS-Viacom merger without Les Moonves; 14/05/2018 – CBS, VIACOM ARE SAID HAVE REACHED DEAL ON RATIO OF .6135: CNBC; 21/05/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHR; 14/05/2018 – National Amusements Says It Had No Intention of Forcing a Merger Not Supported by Both CBS and Viacom; 26/04/2018 – Dealpolitik: Governance Headache for Viacom and CBS; 29/03/2018 – CBS IS SAID TO PLAN FIRST PROPOSAL FOR VIACOM DEAL WITHIN DAYS; 06/03/2018 – CBS COO WON’T BE DISCUSSING POTENTIAL VIACOM COMBINATION; 03/04/2018 – CBS Submits Bid for Viacom at Price Below Market Valuation; 16/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Judge To Hear CBC vs. Viacom Arguments Today; 04/04/2018 – CNBC: A below-market bid for Viacom by CBS was immediately rejected, sources say

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $999.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Webster Financial Corp (NYSE:WBS) by 9,996 shares to 10,384 shares, valued at $496,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Black Knight Inc by 5,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX).

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on November, 15. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 23.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $309.53 million for 8.09 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.67% negative EPS growth.

