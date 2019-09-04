Quantbot Technologies LP Decreased Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake by $3.83 Million; Visa (V) Market Value Rose While Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Upped Its Holding

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 16.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 2,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 17,982 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, up from 15,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $181.25. About 2.54M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 28/05/2018 – INDIA SWARAJ SAYS REVOKING H1B VISA WILL HURT U.S. ECONOMY; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%; 21/03/2018 – TTServices Awarded Contract to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 21 Countries Across the Americas; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 79.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 89,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 22,643 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $986,000, down from 111,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.81B market cap company. The stock increased 4.41% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $33.12. About 7.26 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 25,408 shares to 54,395 shares, valued at $4.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa Is No Mastercard, But That’s OK – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iberiabank Corp reported 8,912 shares stake. Schmidt P J Investment Mngmt invested 2.57% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Troy Asset Management Limited holds 0.98% or 127,841 shares. Norris Perne French Limited Liability Partnership Mi invested in 3.16% or 153,776 shares. Nordea Ab owns 2.52M shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Consulate Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Community Bancorporation Na reported 6,847 shares stake. 225 are owned by Private Ocean Ltd Llc. Smith & Howard Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Llc holds 0.38% or 75,593 shares. Fairview Capital Invest Lc reported 1,793 shares stake. Hap Trading Ltd accumulated 20,654 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 10,550 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks has 0.53% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 20.20 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,969 are owned by First United Fincl Bank. Ballentine Partners Limited Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,665 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 36,588 shares. Factory Mutual Insur reported 1.39 million shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Rockland Trust Communication reported 289,970 shares. John G Ullman & Associates Inc stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 785,500 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Tower Bridge Advsr holds 23,883 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marco Investment Management Ltd Liability Com owns 27,773 shares. Birch Hill Ltd Liability Company holds 1.47% or 444,640 shares. Boston Partners owns 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 66,950 shares. Bp Public Lc holds 179,000 shares. 125,115 are held by Woodstock. The California-based First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 48,761 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 7,700 shares to 8,400 shares, valued at $330,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp (NYSE:CBS) by 45,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,074 shares, and has risen its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).