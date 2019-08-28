Quantbot Technologies LP Decreased Applied Industrial Tech (AIT) Stake; Voya Financial (VOYA) SI Increased By 17.2%

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) had an increase of 17.2% in short interest. VOYA’s SI was 16.26M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 17.2% from 13.88 million shares previously. With 1.33 million avg volume, 12 days are for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)’s short sellers to cover VOYA’s short positions. The SI to Voya Financial Inc’s float is 11.21%. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $48.31. About 332,234 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 17/05/2018 – Voya Financial Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 11/05/2018 – Voya Fincl Says Deal Not Material to Financial Results; 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 22/03/2018 – Voya Financial Enhances its Suite of Digital Retirement Planning Capabilities to Support the Special Needs Community; 08/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To European CLO Deal Voya Euro CLO I; 10/04/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Chinese Brand Identity Created by Labbrand New York; 30/04/2018 – Voya Multi-Manager Intl Equity Adds Rio Tinto, Exits RELX

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased Applied Industrial Tech Inc (AIT) stake by 42.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 5,500 shares as Applied Industrial Tech Inc (AIT)’s stock rose 2.34%. The Quantbot Technologies Lp holds 7,400 shares with $440,000 value, down from 12,900 last quarter. Applied Industrial Tech Inc now has $1.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $51.2. About 10,802 shares traded. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) has declined 16.60% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AIT News: 10/04/2018 – TABLE-AIT 9381.T -2017/18 group results; 15/05/2018 – AIT Therapeutics to Present Data from Its Inhaled Nitric Oxide Study in Patients Infected with Mycobacterium Abscessus Complex; 21/05/2018 – AIT chief says Taiwan not a pawn in US-China battles; 07/05/2018 – Applied Industrial Tech at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Applied Industrial Tech at Wells Fargo Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY RESULTS INCLUDE $0.12 ONE-TIME TRANSACTION-RELATED EXPENSES RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF FCX PERFORMANCE; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES INC – RAISES FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 25/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Applied Industrial Technologies, Heritage Commerce, KLX, Ly; 26/04/2018 – AIT THERAPEUTICS RECEIVES PATENT ALLOWANCE FOR DELIVERY OF INHALED NITRIC OXIDE AT CONCENTRATIONS OF AT LEAST 160PPM FOR TREATMENT OF BRONCHIOLITIS IN INFANTS; 23/04/2018 – The AIT at the Transport Research Arena (TRA) in Vienna

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $100,557 activity. POLLITT BYRON H JR bought 1,000 shares worth $51,255.

Among 2 analysts covering Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Voya Financial has $66 highest and $6200 lowest target. $63.67’s average target is 31.79% above currents $48.31 stock price. Voya Financial had 3 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold Voya Financial, Inc. shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Voya Financial included on the Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Tucson.com with their article: “Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions | Business News – Arizona Daily Star” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Voya Financial Announces Agreement With ADP to Provide Integrated Employee Benefits Solutions – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Voya Financial Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.92 billion. It operates through five divisions: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. It has a 15.85 P/E ratio. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

More notable recent Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Shares Have Dropped 33%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before You Buy Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (AIT) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Outlook For Applied Industrial Tech – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Applied Industrial Tech (NYSE:AIT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Applied Industrial Tech has $6500 highest and $5500 lowest target. $60’s average target is 17.19% above currents $51.2 stock price. Applied Industrial Tech had 5 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 15. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold AIT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 33.05 million shares or 3.09% less from 34.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.