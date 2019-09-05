Quantbot Technologies LP Cut Holding in Targa Resources (TRGP) as Stock Declined; As American Elec Pwr (AEP) Market Valuation Rose, Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Raised by $5.32 Million Its Stake

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) by 96.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 22,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 737 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30,000, down from 22,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.45B market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $36.3. About 1.77 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – HAS EXECUTED SERIES OF AGREEMENTS WITH TARGA RE; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Targa Resources Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRGP); 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE; 07/05/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (AEP) by 41.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 64,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 216,608 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.14 million, up from 152,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $93.05. About 1.78 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – AEP STILL SEEKING OKLAHOMA STAFF CONSENT FOR WIND CATCHER PLAN; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY RELATES TO PROPOSED WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 14/05/2018 – AEP Names Smoak President And COO Of SWEPCO; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES COMMERCIAL BARGE LINE’S SENIOR SECURED TO CAA2 AND CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC AEP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.89 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – AEP FILED UPDATED TRANSMISSION FORMULA RATES THAT INCORPORATE BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM FOR TRANSMISSION CUSTOMERS; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER – SEEING POSITIVE ECONOMIC INDICATORS IN REGIONS CO SERVES; 03/05/2018 – AEP Releases 2018 Corporate Accountability Report; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE & TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC REACH PACT WITH AEP; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 25,907 shares to 47,419 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Indu (NYSE:LYB) by 39,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid Targa Resources’s (NYSE:TRGP) Devastating 74% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Did Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units – GlobeNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Targa Resources Issues Inaugural Sustainability Report NYSE:TRGP – GlobeNewswire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.21 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by Targa Resources Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.78M shares. Carroll Assoc invested in 0% or 42 shares. Brinker Cap Inc holds 10,784 shares. Amer Finance invested 0.07% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). First Mercantile Trust Company reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Coldstream Cap Incorporated stated it has 19,842 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Tortoise Capital Advsr Limited Company owns 3.38% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 13.15M shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma has 0.1% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). 550 were accumulated by First Interstate Bancorporation. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Co Limited holds 9,820 shares. 55,120 were reported by Paloma Partners Mgmt. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Advisory reported 1.93% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Zimmer Prns Limited Partnership owns 0.72% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 1.44M shares.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “American Electric Power Service Corporation Seeks Bids For Coal – PRNewswire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy AEP With The Convertible Preferred – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About The Future Of American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $816.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 4,999 shares to 48,052 shares, valued at $18.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 13,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 645,078 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).