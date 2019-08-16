Quantbot Technologies LP Continues to Hold Stake in Hca Healthcare (HCA); Motorola Solutions (MSI) Shareholder Parnassus Investments Has Lowered Stake by $20.35 Million as Stock Value Rose

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 209.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 26,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 38,845 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, up from 12,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.03 billion market cap company. It closed at $123.27 lastly. It is down 7.63% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 145,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 4.12 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $578.50M, down from 4.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $172.06. About 661,815 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: Judge: Motorola Email Not Protected by Attorney-Client Privilege; 30/04/2018 – Aiqudo Announces Global Voice Assistant Agreement with Motorola; 15/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.52/SHR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Motorola Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSI); 09/04/2018 – RadioResource: CII Groups, Motorola Continue to Lobby for Small Service Areas for CBRS Licenses; 28/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Completes $1B Acquisition of Canadian Video Surveillance Firm; 28/03/2018 – MSI SAYS SAMUEL SCOTT WON’T STAND FOR BOARD RE-ELECTION; 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards; 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Accuses Hytera of Filing Anticompetitive Practices Lawsuit as Retaliation; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC

