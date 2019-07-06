Quantbot Technologies LP Continues to Hold Position in Huntsman (HUN); Ionic Capital Management Holding in Total S A (Call) (TOT) Has Decreased as Share Price Declined

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 3671.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 118,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 122,226 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, up from 3,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.48. About 1.02 million shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 36.68% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 23/05/2018 – Huntsman’s Board Approves Increase to Share Repurchase Authorization up to $1 Billion; Huntsman also Announces a New $1.2 Bill; 21/04/2018 – DJ Huntsman Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUN); 15/05/2018 – Huntsman to Spend $2 Billion `War Chest’ on M&A or Buybacks: CEO; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Rev $2.3B; 09/04/2018 – Huntsman to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results on May 1, 2018; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – NEW CREDIT FACILITY WILL REPLACE PREVIOUS $650 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRING IN 2021; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – ACQUIRES DEMILEC FROM AN AFFILIATE OF SUN CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN ALSO REPORTS NEW $1.2B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 12/03/2018 – Huntsman Appoints Daniele Ferrari to Its Bd of Directors; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – HUNTSMAN WILL PAY $350 MLN IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION, FUNDED FROM AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Total S A (Call) (TOT) by 42.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 41,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 56,300 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, down from 97,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total S A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $55.37. About 566,447 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 16.80% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 30/05/2018 – IRAN’S ZANGANEH: IF TOTAL QUITS S. PARS, CNPC TO TAKE OVER; 18/05/2018 – TOTAL S.A., Affiliates Report Stake In Clean Energy Fuels; 30/05/2018 – IRAN: TOTAL HAS 60 DAYS TO NEGOTIATE ROLE IN S. PARS GAS FIELD; 16/05/2018 – US Withdrawal From the JCPOA: Total’s Position Related to the South Pars 11 Project in Iran; 27/03/2018 – Total SA (EN): Total becomes a founding partner of the Cathay Smart Energy Fund to invest in the new energy sector in China -; 14/03/2018 – Total SA Approves Capital Increase for Employees and Retirees Under Certain Conditions; 20/05/2018 – Notable: $FP.FR: Total’s decision to make contracts with # Iran just a serious theater review – ! $FP.FR; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS DEVELOPING U.S. LNG STRATEGY IS NECESSARY; 18/04/2018 – $FP.FR/@Total: Total enters into an agreement for the proposed acquisition of Direct Energie to accelerate its ambition in gas and electricity in France and Belgium; 10/04/2018 – Total: Investment in the Project Will Be About $5B

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $641.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 367,468 shares to 592,926 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Game Technolog by 80,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.38 EPS, up 5.34% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.31 per share. TOT’s profit will be $3.62B for 10.03 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% EPS growth.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 56,422 shares to 26,588 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cno Financial Group Inc by 18,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,100 shares, and cut its stake in Allegion Plc (NYSE:ALLE).