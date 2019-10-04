Quantbot Technologies LP Boosted Its Ciena (CIEN) Holding; As Atmos Energy (ATO) Stock Rose, Holder Ls Investment Advisors Boosted Its Holding

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 190.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 15,855 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67M, up from 5,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $111.68. About 68,696 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500.

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 1590.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 78,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The hedge fund held 83,316 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.43 million, up from 4,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $37.26. About 363,204 shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP – TAX REFORM RESULTED IN ESTIMATED $476.9 MLN ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE IN QTR; 31/05/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N – AROUND THE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH ZTE, l DON’T THINK THAT HAS REALLY BEEN AT ALL IMPACTFUL TO US -CEO, CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss $473.4M; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M; 25/04/2018 – Lumentum et al. Plunge on DoJ Huawei Probe; Ciena’s Gain? — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 26/04/2018 – CIENA COMMENTS IN E-MAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS; 13/03/2018 – SMTC Appoints Steve Waszak as Chief Financial Officer; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 12C; 21/05/2018 – INAP Transforms Its Global Network Through Ciena Collaboration

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 6,312 shares to 8,020 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Atmos Energy (ATO) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Data Make Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Atmos Energy (ATO) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Atmos Energy Corporation to Host Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on August 8, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $999.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE) by 9,699 shares to 700 shares, valued at $252,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.