Quanta Svcs (PWR) Valuation Declined While Mcrae Capital Management Has Raised by $799,200 Its Stake; V F (VFC) Position Upped by Clark Capital Management Group Inc

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 21,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 165,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, up from 143,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.48. About 1.04M shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B; 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B; 09/03/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Feb Rev NT$64.29B; 16/05/2018 – Quanta Services Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 25/04/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Receives confirmation of HPC award from Quanta Computer; 22/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at Conference May 30; 09/03/2018 QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS FEB SALES DOWN 13.3 PCT Y/Y; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer April Sales Rise 0.1% Y/y (Table); 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanta Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWR); 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $815.4M-$917M

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 42.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 93,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 314,854 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.36 million, up from 221,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.26B market cap company. It closed at $81.01 lastly. It is down 1.36% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – AT QTR-END, INVENTORIES WERE UP 17 PERCENT COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 05/04/2018 – VF Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 23/03/2018 – VF Corporation Receives National Award from the U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp. Earnings Beat Consensus — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 02/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds VF Corp, Exits Aetna

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,410 shares to 112,827 shares, valued at $10.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 6,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,177 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 206,555 shares to 432,148 shares, valued at $16.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 39,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,065 shares, and cut its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc.