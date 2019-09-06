Quanta Svcs (PWR) Stake Has Lifted by Peconic Partners Llc; As Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Stock Price Declined, Cbre Clarion Securities Has Upped Position by $57.20 Million

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) by 122.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 853,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.62M, up from 697,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Vornado Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $62.9. About 355,635 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 06/04/2018 – Vornado Talk of Fifth Ave. Deal Seems to Catch Kushner Off Guard; 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Rev $536.4M; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Vornado DP LLC Trust 2010-VNO; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO EARNINGS CALL STARTS; 04/04/2018 – Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Group of Toys ‘R’ Us workers wants proceeds from liquidation to make severance payment to those laid off- Bloomberg; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees $34.7M of Expense for Change in Fair Value of Marketable Securities Due to New Accounting Standard; 14/03/2018 – Toys ‘R’ Us preparing to close all U.S. stores; 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Will Have Effect of 37c/Shr on FFO Basis

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 157,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 3.85M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.23 million, up from 3.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $34.44. About 101,840 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B; 25/04/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Receives confirmation of HPC award from Quanta Computer; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.07 TO $2.47; 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC – INCREASES 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q OPER PROFIT NT$4.11B, EST. NT$5.23B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Rev $9.95B-$10.55B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanta Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWR); 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $497.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 12,700 shares to 17,300 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,500 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp New (Put).

