Quanta Svcs (PWR) Shares Declined While Sir Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake by $2.41 Million; Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Holder Oak Ridge Investments Boosted Its Holding by $917,568 as Share Price Rose

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 73.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 65,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 23,927 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, down from 89,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 979,194 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanta Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWR); 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $815.4M-$917M; 09/03/2018 QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS FEB SALES DOWN 13.3 PCT Y/Y; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer April Sales Rise 0.1% Y/y (Table); 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q OPER PROFIT NT$4.11B, EST. NT$5.23B; 11/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.73B Vs NT$2.79B; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – Quanta Successfully Completes Pilot Treatments in France; 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B; 25/04/2018 – ASETEK RECEIVES CONFIRMATION OF HPC AWARD FROM QUANTA COMPUTER

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) by 9.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 16,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 198,190 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.84M, up from 181,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Financial Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $52.67. About 352,348 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $544.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keane Group Inc by 60,800 shares to 92,900 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 802,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.31 million activity.