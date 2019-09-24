Quanta Svcs (PWR) Shareholder Sir Capital Management LP Upped Its Position; As Home Depot (HD) Market Value Rose, Greenwood Gearhart Has Boosted Its Holding

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 4,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 41,342 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.60M, up from 37,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $226.25. About 2.93M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 596.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 142,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 166,646 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.36M, up from 23,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $38.12. About 826,986 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 11/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.73B Vs NT$2.79B; 25/04/2018 – ASETEK RECEIVES CONFIRMATION OF HPC AWARD FROM QUANTA COMPUTER; 09/03/2018 QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS FEB SALES DOWN 13.3 PCT Y/Y; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q NET INCOME NT$3.6B, EST. NT$4.88B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 EPS $2.07-EPS $2.47; 09/03/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Feb Rev NT$64.29B; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.95

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Limited Liability Corp invested in 55,517 shares. Brinker Capital Inc reported 0.41% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Alesco Limited Liability has 993 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.48% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 106,391 are owned by Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd. 951,503 are held by Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Ltd Llc Ny holds 0.07% or 3,475 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 159,505 shares stake. Financial Serv Corp owns 3,174 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Cacti Asset Management Limited Liability holds 100 shares. Perritt Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.13% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability stated it has 17,224 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 1.39% or 96,877 shares. Permanens Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 167 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Greenwood Gearhart Inc, which manages about $257.00M and $373.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6,694 shares to 58,984 shares, valued at $10.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,579 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

