Quanta Svcs (PWR) Shareholder Hussman Strategic Advisors Boosted Its Position; Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) as Stock Declined

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 120% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.20M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.8. About 1.01 million shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.95 BLN TO $10.55 BLN; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q OPER PROFIT NT$4.11B, EST. NT$5.23B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q EPS 24c; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer April Sales Rise 0.1% Y/y (Table); 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 IFA, Part #GS0242. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 22/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at Conference May 30; 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanta Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWR)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 17.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 5,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 27,255 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07 million, down from 33,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.28. About 3.99 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/05/2018 – Qualcomm Executives to Get Severance If They’re Fired After Sale; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm and Facebook to Bring High-Speed Internet Connectivity Over 60GHz to Urban Areas; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to March 23; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future, inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation, and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – PROPOSAL 8, STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO UNDO CERTAIN AMENDMENTS TO COMPANY’S AMENDED AND RESTATED BYLAWS, HAS NOT BEEN APPROVED; 25/04/2018 – Correct: Qualcomm 2Q EPS 24c; 12/03/2018 – President Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 15/03/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm 2Q EPS 80c

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $894.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard 500 Index Admiral (VFIAX) by 1,866 shares to 3,100 shares, valued at $841,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nice Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 3,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.62 million for 34.67 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $357.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 5,500 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR).

