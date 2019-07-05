Quanta Svcs (PWR) Shareholder Alpha Windward Has Cut Its Position as Valuation Rose; As Dxp Enterprises New (DXPE) Share Value Rose, Holder Algert Global Cut Stake

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 96.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 14,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 516 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19,000, down from 14,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.89. About 388,546 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has declined 2.25% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q NET INCOME NT$3.6B, EST. NT$4.88B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 EPS $2.07-EPS $2.47; 25/04/2018 – Quanta Successfully Completes Pilot Treatments in France; 30/03/2018 – Taiwan’s electronics makers face triple threat; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B; 22/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Net $37.6M; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q OPER PROFIT NT$4.11B, EST. NT$5.23B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.95

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (DXPE) by 53.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 14,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,388 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $482,000, down from 26,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Dxp Enterprises Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $646.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $37.32. About 29,850 shares traded. DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) has declined 4.97% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical DXPE News: 20/03/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 4Q REV. $265.6M, EST. $248.0M (2 EST.); 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in DXP Enterprises; 24/04/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE – COS PLAN TO ADD PHASE 2 COMPONENT TO ONGOING PHASE 1B STUDY OF DXP-SURVIVAC WITH INCYTE’S EPACADOSTAT AND LOW DOSE CYCLOPHOSPHAMIDE; 15/05/2018 – Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Buys 1.2% of DXP Enterprises; 02/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises: With more than a century of experience, DXP provides a single source for engineering, systems design, and; 15/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises Appoints Gene Padgett Chief Accounting Officer; 12/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises: Chief Accounting Officer Mac McConnell to Retire, Effective March 31; 20/04/2018 – DJ DXP Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXPE); 08/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises 1Q EPS 24c; 15/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises: DXP is seeking a VP of Biz Dev to join Supply Chain Services team within the East Coast or West Coast region!

More notable recent Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Quanta Services Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Quanta Services (PWR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Quanta Services Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend – PRNewswire” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AGCO Corporation (AGCO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For May 2, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Analysts await Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 46.15% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.52 per share. PWR’s profit will be $107.99M for 12.79 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Quanta Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $149.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 12,013 shares to 16,852 shares, valued at $625,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 22,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold DXPE shares while 35 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 13.82 million shares or 1.57% less from 14.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.05% of its portfolio in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) for 5,762 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 16,870 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0% stake. Prudential Financial stated it has 41,517 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Grp invested in 128,482 shares. Ameritas Partners Inc reported 1,272 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 6,857 shares. Citigroup Inc, New York-based fund reported 9,768 shares. Shaker Invs Limited Liability Corp Oh has 11,300 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd owns 0% invested in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) for 72,600 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) for 17,013 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 5,384 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Panagora Asset Management Incorporated has 0.01% invested in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) for 5,487 shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.04% of its portfolio in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) for 43,410 shares.

Analysts await DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 13.11% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.61 per share. DXPE’s profit will be $11.96M for 13.52 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by DXP Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “End of Tax Season Spells Good Times for Wall Street: 5 Picks – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why it is Worth Holding on to Applied Industrial Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “DXPE vs. B: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Chart Industries is an Attractive Investment Option – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “RBC Bearings (ROLL) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $175.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 5,886 shares to 31,762 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 32,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,161 shares, and has risen its stake in Mrc Global Inc (NYSE:MRC).