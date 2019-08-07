Quanta Svcs (PWR) Holder Peconic Partners Has Upped Holding; Roumell Asset Management Raised Its Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) Position by $1.04 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 157,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 3.85 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.23 million, up from 3.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $32.58. About 727,297 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.07 TO $2.47; 25/04/2018 – Quanta Successfully Completes Pilot Treatments in France; 25/04/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Receives confirmation of HPC award from Quanta Computer; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.56, REV VIEW $10.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – Taiwan’s electronics makers face triple threat

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (PRTK) by 46.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 207,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.41% . The hedge fund held 657,696 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, up from 450,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.23 million market cap company. The stock increased 33.01% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.11. About 2.04 million shares traded or 565.56% up from the average. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) has declined 67.54% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTK News: 30/04/2018 – $AKAO plazomicin BSI indication will be first drug under AdCom review for Limited Population Antibacterial Drug (LPAD) pathway, and will have important read-thru to other #antibiotics players; 23/04/2018 – Paratek Pharmaceuticals Presents Data Supporting Potential Approval of Omadacycline for Treatment of Community-Acquired Bacteri; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in Paratek; 13/04/2018 – Paratek Appoints Rolf K. Hoffman to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $125 Million of Convertible Senior Subordinated Notes due 2024; 04/04/2018 – PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS INC – IN NDA ACCEPTANCE LETTER, FDA STATED THAT NO FILING OR POTENTIAL REVIEW ISSUES WERE IDENTIFIED AT THE TIME; 09/03/2018 Paratek Short-Interest Ratio Rises 146% to 9 Days; 23/04/2018 – PARATEK SAYS OMADACYCLINE `EFFECTIVE’ IN OASIS-2 PHASE 3 STUDY; 19/04/2018 – Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Prices $140 Million of Convertible Senior Subordinated Notes due 2024; 23/04/2018 – Paratek Pharmaceuticals Presents New Microbiology Efficacy Data of Oral-only Omadacycline Against the Most Common Pathogens Ass

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold PRTK shares while 25 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 21.65 million shares or 4.14% more from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK). Raymond James Financial Ser Advsr holds 0% or 18,867 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 190,401 shares. Water Island Capital Ltd Co reported 366,648 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 4,703 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 40,338 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 0% or 42,200 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK). Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK). Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Company holds 0% or 62,711 shares. Highland Mngmt LP reported 0.81% stake. Gamco Inc Et Al holds 58,000 shares. Weiss Multi holds 44,000 shares. Voya Management Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK).

More notable recent Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Paratek Pharmaceuticals Announces Management Change Nasdaq:PRTK – GlobeNewswire” on March 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Paratek Offers Bears Another Reason To Sell – Seeking Alpha” published on April 19, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Paratek Pharmaceuticals Broadens Clinical Profile of NUZYRAâ„¢ (Omadacycline) with New ECCMID 2019 Data Presentations – GlobeNewswire” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Paratek Pharmaceuticals Promotes Evan Loh, M.D. to Chief Executive Officer; Michael Bigham to Assume Role of Executive Chairman – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Paratek’s NUZYRAâ„¢ (omadacycline) Generates Net Sales of $1.3 Million in the First Eight Weeks on the U.S. Market – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Destination Xl Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) by 461,135 shares to 339,310 shares, valued at $831,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Quanta Services Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Quanta Services Inc (PWR) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “We Think Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53 million and $497.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 1.44M shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $100,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).