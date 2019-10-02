Quanta Svcs (PWR) Holder Peconic Partners Has Decreased Its Holding by $289.42 Million; Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) Shareholder Profund Advisors Trimmed Its Stake as Share Value Rose

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 65.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 7.62 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 3.93M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150.02 million, down from 11.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $36.12. About 520,343 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 EIA, Part #GS0241. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 16/05/2018 – Quanta Services Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 09/03/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Feb Rev NT$64.29B; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 IFA, Part #GS0242. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.95 BLN TO $10.55 BLN; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q OPER PROFIT NT$4.11B, EST. NT$5.23B; 22/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.56, REV VIEW $10.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 EPS $2.07-EPS $2.47; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer April Sales Rise 0.1% Y/y (Table)

Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 73.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 25,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 9,129 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $278,000, down from 34,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $24.6. About 466,054 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 01/05/2018 – TELEPHONE & DATA 1Q OPER REV. $1.23B, EST. $1.25B (2 EST.); 24/05/2018 – TDS names John M. Toomey vice president and treasurer; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems in $400 Million Credit Pact With Wells Fargo, Other Lenders; 24/05/2018 – TDS announces second quarter 2018 dividend; 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 24/05/2018 – JAMES W. BUTMAN ELECTED TO TDS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 03/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms TDS and U.S. Cellular’s IDRs at ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Analysts await Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 18.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.82 per share. PWR’s profit will be $137.95M for 9.31 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Quanta Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 304.17% EPS growth.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53 million and $508.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 84,159 shares to 84,559 shares, valued at $19.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 42.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.4 per share. TDS’s profit will be $26.34M for 26.74 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $124,400 activity.

