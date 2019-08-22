Quanta Svcs (PWR) Holder Peconic Partners Has Boosted Its Stake; Cwh Capital Management Has Cut Its Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stake by $301,200

Cwh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc sold 5,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 56,878 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, down from 61,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $54.63. About 1.58M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 18/05/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AFFIRMED BY FITCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/03/2018 – FITCH: LAS VEGAS SANDS’ RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SANDS BETHLEHEM SALE; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Casino in Pennsylvania for $1.3 Billion; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT , TERM LOAN LENDERS WILL PROVIDE REFINANCING TERM LOANS FOR $2.16 BLN; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Las Vegas Sands, LLC’s Incremental Loan ‘BBB’; Affirms IDR; 19/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Completes Amendment And Restatement Of Its Marina Bay Sands Credit Facility; 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Room Rev $445M; 18/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffctd By Trm Ln Add-On; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 157,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 3.85M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.23M, up from 3.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 732,412 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 09/03/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Feb Rev NT$64.29B; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Apr Rev NT$69.24B; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q OPER PROFIT NT$4.11B, EST. NT$5.23B; 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 IFA, Part #GS0242. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q NET INCOME NT$3.6B, EST. NT$4.88B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Net $37.6M; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $815.4M-$917M

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53 million and $497.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp New (Put) by 84,159 shares to 400 shares, valued at $80,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,500 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $600.44M for 17.51 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42M and $237.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 49,915 shares to 80,910 shares, valued at $8.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Actively Managd Et by 22,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd reported 12,386 shares stake. Comerica Bankshares stated it has 33,809 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 63,732 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of accumulated 116,552 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,072 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt Corp has 16,825 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company holds 6,359 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer And stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Reliance Of Delaware has 4,138 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Thornburg Inv holds 2.34% or 3.97 million shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability holds 13,866 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 375,979 shares. Blair William And Il stated it has 3,601 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 19,834 shares. Menta Limited holds 7,800 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio.