Quanta Svcs (PWR) Holder Mcrae Capital Management Has Upped Position; Gilman Hill Asset Management Stake in Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Upped by $406,896

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 11.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 8,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 82,305 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, up from 74,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.95% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $49.96. About 3.53M shares traded or 228.15% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS TO DEVELOP THEME PARK IN RIYADH IN VENTURE WITH PIF; 26/03/2018 – CREDIT PACT AMENDMENT REDUCES SIX FLAGS’ BORROWING RATE; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – FIRST PHASE OF MULTI-MLN DOLLAR ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX IN CHINA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2021; 22/05/2018 – World’s Largest Loop Coaster Opens at Six Flags Great America; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 29/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces 11th Park Coming to China; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags: New Partnership Will Bring Branded Experiences to Six Flags Parks Throughout China; 24/04/2018 – Three More Six Flags Parks Coming to China; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: Repurchased 1.3M Shrs for $81M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIX)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 21,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 165,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, up from 143,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $38.29. About 616,053 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has declined 2.25% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 11/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.73B Vs NT$2.79B; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.07 TO $2.47; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Apr Rev NT$69.24B; 25/04/2018 – ASETEK RECEIVES CONFIRMATION OF HPC AWARD FROM QUANTA COMPUTER; 22/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – Quanta Services Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 EIA, Part #GS0241. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $284.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 20,841 shares to 91,665 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 10,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,990 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3,550 shares to 72,255 shares, valued at $9.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,179 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).