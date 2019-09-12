Quanta Svcs (PWR) Holder Kbc Group Nv Raised Holding; Clarivest Asset Management Has Boosted Stake in Repligen (RGEN) by $643,195

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 84.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 114,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 249,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.54M, up from 135,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.88. About 170,651 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Apr Rev NT$69.24B; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q OPER PROFIT NT$4.11B, EST. NT$5.23B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.95; 09/03/2018 QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS FEB SALES DOWN 13.3 PCT Y/Y; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.73B Vs NT$2.79B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 EPS $2.07-EPS $2.47; 25/04/2018 – Quanta Successfully Completes Pilot Treatments in France; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.56, REV VIEW $10.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Adj EPS 40c

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Repligen Corp (RGEN) by 9.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 7,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.41% . The institutional investor held 88,695 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.62 million, up from 81,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Repligen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $80.8. About 135,432 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Rev $44.8M; 17/05/2018 – Dir Ryan Jr Gifts 900 Of Repligen Corp; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 73c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Had Seen FY18 Rev $180M-$186; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To EPS 32c-EPS 36c; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 12,027 shares to 174,178 shares, valued at $51.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 94,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5 shares, and cut its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold RGEN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 43.72 million shares or 9.91% more from 39.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atria Invs Ltd Liability Co holds 7,649 shares. North Star Asset Management reported 143,954 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Ranger Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 3.07% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Dana Investment Advsr holds 0.13% or 29,610 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 43,941 shares in its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has 0.11% invested in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) for 6,373 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 210,569 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Limited owns 7,932 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 5,344 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc has invested 0% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Mackenzie Finance reported 84,160 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kbc Gru Nv owns 17,312 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Stifel Fincl owns 0% invested in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) for 10,897 shares. 20,041 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com.

More notable recent Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Repligen prices stock and notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Healthcare – Top 5 Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IJT, RGEN, AJRD, STRA – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Stephens Resumes Repligen (RGEN) at Overweight – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 16,330 shares to 108,964 shares, valued at $6.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,934 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).