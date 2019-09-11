Quanta Svcs (PWR) Holder Greenhaven Associates Upped Its Stake; As Intuit (INTU) Market Value Rose, Wespac Advisors Raised Its Stake by $430,800

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 149.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 1,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 2,995 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $266.13. About 1.26 million shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 56,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 2.79 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.16M, up from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $38.11. About 2.68 million shares traded or 108.60% up from the average. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $2.55 TO $2.95; 11/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.73B Vs NT$2.79B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 EPS $2.07-EPS $2.47; 22/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at Conference May 30; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q NET INCOME NT$3.6B, EST. NT$4.88B; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – ASETEK RECEIVES CONFIRMATION OF HPC AWARD FROM QUANTA COMPUTER; 30/03/2018 – Taiwan’s electronics makers face triple threat; 09/03/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Feb Rev NT$64.29B; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 75,270 shares to 12.16 million shares, valued at $756.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL).

