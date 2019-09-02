Quanta Svcs (PWR) Holder Greenhaven Associates Has Upped Its Holding; Merck & Co. (MRK) Shareholder Longer Investments Trimmed Its Holding by $725,835

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 56,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 2.79 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.16 million, up from 2.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 1.19 million shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $2.55 TO $2.95; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.56, REV VIEW $10.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Rev $9.95B-$10.55B; 16/05/2018 – Quanta Services Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Apr Rev NT$69.24B; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer April Sales Rise 0.1% Y/y (Table); 25/04/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Receives confirmation of HPC award from Quanta Computer; 11/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.73B Vs NT$2.79B

Longer Investments Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 33.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longer Investments Inc sold 8,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 17,185 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, down from 25,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longer Investments Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $86.47. About 6.48M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 09/05/2018 – New Study by Merck Animal Health Reveals Many Pet Parents Unprepared for the Dangers Posed by Fleas and Ticks; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: Lynparza Would Be First PARP Inhibitor for Breast Cancer in Europe; 23/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai: Anticancer Agent Lenvima Approved for Additional Indication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma in Japan; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA 4Q Net Pft EUR1.01B; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 09/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Target Cut to EUR85 From EUR110 by CFRA; 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 233 are owned by Fin Advantage. Hilton Ltd Company stated it has 0.02% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd, Delaware-based fund reported 174,760 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 9.69 million shares. 6,573 were accumulated by Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated invested in 15.69 million shares or 0.6% of the stock. Horizon Limited stated it has 47,938 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Fiera Cap Corp holds 66,939 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co reported 4,680 shares. Lifeplan Financial Group has invested 0% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Georgia-based Buckhead Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.49% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Amg Natl Natl Bank invested in 0.02% or 3,112 shares. Capital Limited holds 2,129 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Blair William & Com Il stated it has 477,479 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Intrust Bankshares Na accumulated 0.59% or 27,816 shares.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Merck (NYSE:MRK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “How Important Is Keytruda For Merck? – Forbes” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 17.29 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 44,943 shares to 2.75 million shares, valued at $48.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 82,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.97M shares, and cut its stake in Airbus Group Nv (Eadsy) (EADSY).

More important recent Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Uber Cannibal Stocks Underperform but Continue to Buy Back Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 55% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “We Think Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.