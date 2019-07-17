Quanta Svcs (PWR) Holder Greenhaven Associates Has Boosted Its Stake by $2.07 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Holding in Peoples United Financial (PBCT) Has Upped by $665,730 as Share Value Declined

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Peoples United Financial Inc (PBCT) by 139.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 36,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,489 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, up from 26,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Peoples United Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.37. About 13.58 million shares traded or 347.63% up from the average. People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has declined 12.92% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PBCT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ People’s United Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBCT); 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial Raises Quarterly Dividend to 17.5c From 17.25c; 12/03/2018 – People’s United Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED 1Q EPS 30C; 19/04/2018 – Am Banker [Reg]: Acquisitions drive loan, profit gains at People’s United; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q EPS 30c; 04/05/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINL NAMES JEFF TENGEL PRESIDENT; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $295.8M; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC – NET INTEREST INCOME TOTALED $295.8 MLN IN 1Q18 COMPARED TO $292.3 MLN IN 4Q17; 04/05/2018 – People’s United Financial, Inc. Names Jeff Tengel President

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 56,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.79M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.16 million, up from 2.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $38.08. About 818,086 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has declined 2.25% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 25/04/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Receives confirmation of HPC award from Quanta Computer; 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanta Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWR); 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q NET INCOME NT$3.6B, EST. NT$4.88B; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.56, REV VIEW $10.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $2.55 TO $2.95; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 2.65 PCT Y/Y; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 30/03/2018 – Taiwan’s electronics makers face triple threat; 11/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.73B Vs NT$2.79B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold PBCT shares while 112 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 290.39 million shares or 4.41% more from 278.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Efg Asset Management (Americas) has 10,851 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co holds 0.01% or 22,840 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank has 6,396 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Associate Limited accumulated 11,149 shares. St Germain D J reported 0.33% stake. Tru Of Vermont holds 0.17% of its portfolio in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) for 122,592 shares. Element Cap Llc accumulated 47,008 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.02% or 1.05 million shares. Parkside Bancorp Tru owns 0.01% invested in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) for 1,002 shares. Css Il has invested 0.02% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.02% invested in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) for 31,488 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 20,800 shares. Horizon Invests Lc holds 0.01% or 20,431 shares in its portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory holds 0.03% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) or 35,801 shares.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 683,774 shares to 3.56M shares, valued at $131.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 60,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.84 million shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $111,746 activity.