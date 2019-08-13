Quanta Svcs Com (PWR) Shares Declined While Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Trimmed Position; Valinor Management Lowered Its Position in Transdigm Group (TDG) by $80.82 Million

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc Com (PWR) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 197,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 592,139 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.35 million, down from 789,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $34.14. About 214,076 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 25/04/2018 – ASETEK RECEIVES CONFIRMATION OF HPC AWARD FROM QUANTA COMPUTER; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.95; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $815.4M-$917M; 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 EPS $2.07-EPS $2.47; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC – INCREASES 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.56, REV VIEW $10.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Valinor Management Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 51.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc sold 178,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 170,403 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.36M, down from 348,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $545.07. About 45,557 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill from Esterline Technologies; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Net $196.3M; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – EXTANT COMPONENTS GROUP IS A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF WARBURG PINCUS LLC; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q EPS $3.53; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Adj EPS $3.79; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Extant From Warburg Pincus for About $525M in Cash; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Acquire Extant for $525; 02/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP PRICES OFFERING OF $500M OF SR SUB NOTES; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Adj EPS $17.35-Adj EPS $17.99; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $525 MLN

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Computer Programs & Sys Inc Co (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 10,761 shares to 149,394 shares, valued at $4.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 82,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp Com (NYSE:CSX).

More notable recent Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Quanta Services Inc (PWR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Quanta Services (PWR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For May 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Quanta Services Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 55% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4,319 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Private Com Na has 0.05% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). 3,668 are owned by Shell Asset Management. Lone Pine Cap Ltd Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1.66M shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Llp accumulated 0% or 549 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Liability reported 0.13% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs Inc reported 826 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Williams Jones Assocs Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Howe Rusling has invested 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). 64,259 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Natl Pension Ser, a Korea-based fund reported 58,193 shares. Pnc Fincl, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16,202 shares. Windacre Partnership Ltd Liability invested 29.54% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Oppenheimer & Company Inc, New York-based fund reported 591 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc has 3 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Catalyst Capital Advisors Ltd Llc owns 0.09% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 5,600 shares.