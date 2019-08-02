Quanta Svcs Com (PWR) Holder Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Lowered Position as Share Price Declined; Spinnaker Trust Lifted Stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by $338,688 as Stock Rose

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc Com (PWR) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 197,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 592,139 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.35M, down from 789,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.20% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $34.02. About 2.56M shares traded or 90.99% up from the average. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 22/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at Conference May 30; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 2.65 PCT Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Net $37.6M; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – ASETEK RECEIVES CONFIRMATION OF HPC AWARD FROM QUANTA COMPUTER; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.56, REV VIEW $10.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 1,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 62,517 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.87 million, up from 60,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $204.19. About 29.26M shares traded or 9.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple, Amazon race to the $1 trillion mark; 11/04/2018 – Schusser may provide the missing link between Apple’s ambitions in television, music, and artificial intelligence, by bringing all of these elements under one leader; 20/03/2018 – Chicago’s New Apple Store Is Put Up for Sale; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook Criticizes Tariffs In Bloomberg Interview — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Former Apple CEO and chairman of RxAdvance says the cost parameters of the pharmacy benefit manager market need to ‘fundamentally’ change; 26/03/2018 – Apple Cobalt Supplier Seeking Ethical Supply With Industry Pilot; 31/03/2018 – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Apple’s technology is a ‘means, not an end’ to help public education in his city; 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing; 03/04/2018 – Apple Hires Artificial-Intelligence Executive From Rival Google; 29/03/2018 – APPLE TO REVAMP PRIVACY CONTROLS TO COMPLY WITH NEW EU LAW

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ducommun Inc Del Com (NYSE:DCO) by 10,459 shares to 140,572 shares, valued at $6.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) by 5,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Computer Programs & Sys Inc Co (NASDAQ:CPSI).

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci India (INDA) by 55,093 shares to 323,535 shares, valued at $11.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Select Sector Spdr (XLV) by 34,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 359,919 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Tax (ETB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.