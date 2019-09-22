Quanta Services (PWR) to pay $0.04 on Oct 15, 2019; Biospecifics Technologies Has 1.42 Sentiment

Biospecifics Technologies Corp (BSTC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.04, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 61 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 43 sold and reduced their positions in Biospecifics Technologies Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 5.16 million shares, up from 4.16 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Biospecifics Technologies Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 28 Increased: 39 New Position: 22.

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) is expected to pay $0.04 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:PWR) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.04 dividend. Quanta Services Inc’s current price of $37.59 translates into 0.11% yield. Quanta Services Inc’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Aug 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $37.59. About 1.02M shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 25/04/2018 – Quanta Successfully Completes Pilot Treatments in France; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 EIA, Part #GS0241. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 25/04/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Receives confirmation of HPC award from Quanta Computer; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $2.55 TO $2.95; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q EPS 24c; 09/03/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Feb Rev NT$64.29B; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.07 TO $2.47; 30/03/2018 – Taiwan’s electronics makers face triple threat

Quanta Services, Inc. provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and gas and oil industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.35 billion. The Company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services. It has a 17.09 P/E ratio. It also provides emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather.

Among 2 analysts covering Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Quanta Services has $4800 highest and $4500 lowest target. $46.50’s average target is 23.70% above currents $37.59 stock price. Quanta Services had 5 analyst reports since May 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, September 10 with “Buy”. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $57.75. About 52,377 shares traded. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) has risen 29.28% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BSTC News: 09/05/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS – CO’S CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE SLIGHTLY LOWER DUE TO THE TIMING OF ENDO’S PAYMENT OF ITS QTRLY XIAFLEX ROYALTIES; 12/03/2018 BioSpecifics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS COMMENTS ON CCH TRIAL TREATING UTERINE FIBROIDS; 24/04/2018 – BioSpecifics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 46% to 9 Days; 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS XIAFLEX NEW INDICATION FOR PEYRONIE’S DISEASE; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in BioSpecifics; 22/04/2018 – DJ BioSpecifics Technologies Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSTC); 13/03/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS: CCH INTERIM PHASE 1 SHOWED SAFETY, EFFECTIVENESS; 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS REPORTS LAUNCH OF NEW INDICATION FOR XIAFLEX; 12/03/2018 – BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Announces Presentation of Interim Data from Phase 1 Study of CCH for the Treatment of Uterine F

Analysts await BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 8.70% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BSTC’s profit will be $5.50 million for 19.25 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.