Quanta Services (PWR) to pay $0.04 on Oct 15, 2019; Advisors Capital Management Cut Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Stake

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) stake by 48.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 146,980 shares as Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS)’s stock rose 56.21%. The Advisors Capital Management Llc holds 154,272 shares with $3.53M value, down from 301,252 last quarter. Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio now has $2.17B valuation. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $20.44. About 1.70 million shares traded or 24.46% up from the average. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 20/03/2018 – Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos’ Oriole Rocket Motor Exclusive Rights Agreement; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS SEES FY REV. $640M TO $650M, EST. $646.1M; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS BELIEVES INSIDERS CURRENTLY OWN ABOUT 15% OF CO; 18/04/2018 – Kratos Advances to Gremlins Phase III; 24/05/2018 – Kratos Awarded Unmanned Aerial Target Drone Systems Contract With $93.3 M Potential Value; 24/05/2018 – Kratos Awarded Unmanned Aerial Target Drone Systems Contract with $93.3 Million Potential Value; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS COMMENTS ON FACTUALLY INCORRECT, MISLEADING STATEMENT; 16/03/2018 – Corporate assets $KTOS fastest growing segment, where is the depreciation? They don’t generate cash flow, and not buying their “adj EPS” #skeptic; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point is pleased to release a critical report on Kratos Defense & Security ($KTOS) with 40-70% downside risk

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) is expected to pay $0.04 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:PWR) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.04 dividend. Quanta Services Inc’s current price of $38.11 translates into 0.10% yield. Quanta Services Inc’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Aug 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.11. About 1.48M shares traded or 12.50% up from the average. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.95; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.07 TO $2.47; 22/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 IFA, Part #GS0242. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 EPS $2.07-EPS $2.47; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 EIA, Part #GS0241. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China; 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Apr Rev NT$69.24B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold KTOS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.63 million shares or 0.91% more from 70.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Bard Assocs invested 1.41% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). The Pennsylvania-based Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has invested 1.74% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0.02% or 10,846 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Com stated it has 5,314 shares. Captrust Financial, a North Carolina-based fund reported 780 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0% or 11,200 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 139,960 shares. Impala Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.27% stake. Citigroup has 0.01% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 36,730 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 8,843 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 18,700 shares stake. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks accumulated 67,400 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) stake by 11,252 shares to 122,581 valued at $10.56 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) stake by 5,667 shares and now owns 91,745 shares. Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) was raised too.

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 42.86% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.07 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.24M for 127.75 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Quanta Services has $4800 highest and $4500 lowest target. $46.50’s average target is 22.02% above currents $38.11 stock price. Quanta Services had 6 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, September 10.

Quanta Services, Inc. provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and gas and oil industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.42 billion. The Company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services. It has a 17.33 P/E ratio. It also provides emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather.