Quanta Services (PWR) Stock Rose While Next Century Growth Investors Has Trimmed by $3.38 Million Its Stake; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Olstein Capital Management LP Lifted Stake by $444,000 as Share Value Rose

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,500 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.83M, up from 84,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $143.21. About 7.17 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel; 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) by 26.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 91,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 248,510 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.38 million, down from 339,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Quanta Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $37.64. About 752,463 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has declined 2.25% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer April Sales Rise 0.1% Y/y (Table); 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.95; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Net $37.6M; 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B; 09/03/2018 QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS FEB SALES DOWN 13.3 PCT Y/Y; 09/03/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Feb Rev NT$64.29B; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 2.65 PCT Y/Y; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China; 25/04/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Receives confirmation of HPC award from Quanta Computer

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $606.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB) by 6,015 shares to 113,235 shares, valued at $7.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,000 shares, and cut its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $748.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bone Inc by 152,460 shares to 367,383 shares, valued at $6.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ricebran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) by 299,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 685,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).