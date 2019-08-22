Quanta Services (PWR) Shareholder Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Lowered Its Stake by $10.23 Million; Davidson Investment Advisors Boosted Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake by $328,944; Market Valuation Declined

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 3,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 201,437 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.81 million, up from 197,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $83.05. About 2.99M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) by 65.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 276,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 143,319 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41 million, down from 419,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Quanta Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $33.43. About 1.01M shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q EPS 24c; 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Apr Rev NT$69.24B; 22/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.56, REV VIEW $10.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Net $37.6M; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q NET INCOME NT$3.6B, EST. NT$4.88B

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 140,175 shares to 14.31 million shares, valued at $584.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd. by 601,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Uber Cannibal Stocks Underperform but Continue to Buy Back Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Quanta Services Inc (PWR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Quanta Services Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Quanta Services Inc (PWR) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Keysight +7% after beats, in-line view – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tobacco Stocks React As FDA Investigates Reports Of Seizures After Vaping – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pure Storage -2.5% on downside revenue view – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.