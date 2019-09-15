Quanta Services (PWR) Shareholder Tudor Investment Et Al Has Cut Stake; Duquesne Family Office Has Lifted Servicenow (NOW) Stake by $17.83 Million

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Quanta Services Incorporated (PWR) by 45.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 14,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 17,062 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $652,000, down from 31,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Quanta Services Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.11. About 1.48 million shares traded or 12.50% up from the average. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 30/03/2018 – Taiwan’s electronics makers face triple threat; 11/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.73B Vs NT$2.79B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Rev $9.95B-$10.55B; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Apr Rev NT$69.24B; 22/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Feb Rev NT$64.29B; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 EIA, Part #GS0241. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 48.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 65,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 200,580 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.07M, up from 135,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $251.96. About 1.26M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts

Duquesne Family Office Llc, which manages about $3.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,000 shares to 170,800 shares, valued at $62.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Docusign Inc by 217,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,700 shares, and cut its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ServiceNow +2.6% as Stifel turns bullish – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Put AAR (NYSE:AIR) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiera Capital Corp holds 0.01% or 12,115 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Prescott Gru Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.27% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 4,000 shares. Susquehanna Intll Group Llp owns 690,054 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Kames Capital Plc reported 380,642 shares stake. 314,637 were reported by Dragoneer Inv Group Inc Lc. Prudential Financial, a New Jersey-based fund reported 9,920 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt, a Guernsey-based fund reported 1,413 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc holds 0% or 184 shares. Dsc Advsrs Lp owns 1,390 shares. Millennium Ltd Co holds 0% or 9,045 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 34,559 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Lc has 1,812 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, California-based fund reported 2,909 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) accumulated 105 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Analysts await Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 18.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.82 per share. PWR’s profit will be $137.95M for 9.82 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Quanta Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 304.17% EPS growth.