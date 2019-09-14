Quanta Services (PWR) Shareholder Lyrical Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Stake as Share Value Declined; Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Raised Bank Amer (BAC) Holding by $98.91 Million as Stock Value Rose

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 111,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 4.43 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $169.37M, down from 4.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Quanta Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.11. About 1.48 million shares traded or 12.74% up from the average. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 EPS $2.07-EPS $2.47; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Rev $9.95B-$10.55B; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 EIA, Part #GS0241. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q NET INCOME NT$3.6B, EST. NT$4.88B; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China; 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B; 09/03/2018 QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS FEB SALES DOWN 13.3 PCT Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $2.55 TO $2.95; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Apr Rev NT$69.24B

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 43.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 3.53M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 11.66M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $338.22 million, up from 8.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 77.14M shares traded or 42.36% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/04/2018 – Hawaii News Now: Source: Panthers bidder to visit Bank of America stadium Monday; 16/04/2018 – BofA 1Q FICC Trading Revenue Ex-DVA $2.54B, Est. $2.96B: TOPLive; 13/03/2018 – Lanxess kicks off purification unit sale via BAML – sources [16:27 GMT13 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 25/05/2018 – Outflows from Italy funds hit record high -BAML; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Poaches Bank of America Energy Banker for EMEA; 24/05/2018 – Bank of America Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Adds Facebook, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 09/05/2018 – BofA faces class-action lawsuit over appraisals; 12/04/2018 – Millennials are more inclined to save their tax cut windfall than older members of Generation X, and they are also more inclined to invest it, according to a new Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey; 09/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Decrease 23% in 2018, BofA Leads

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $7.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 19,874 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $286.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 49,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 985,444 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58B and $7.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adient Plc by 231,369 shares to 4.76 million shares, valued at $115.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) by 42,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

Analysts await Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 18.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.82 per share. PWR’s profit will be $137.95 million for 9.82 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Quanta Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 304.17% EPS growth.