Quanta Services (PWR) Shareholder Cannell Peter B & Company Trimmed Stake by $360,750 as Valuation Rose; Constellation Brands (STZ) Shares Rose While Shapiro Capital Management Lowered by $17.53 Million Its Stake

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (PWR) by 5.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 9,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 159,345 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01 million, down from 169,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Quanta Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $37.8. About 849,604 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has declined 2.25% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 EPS $2.07-EPS $2.47; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC – INCREASES 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS; 25/04/2018 – Quanta Successfully Completes Pilot Treatments in France; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.56, REV VIEW $10.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Quanta Services Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Apr Rev NT$69.24B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Rev $9.95B-$10.55B; 09/03/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Feb Rev NT$64.29B; 09/03/2018 QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS FEB SALES DOWN 13.3 PCT Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.07 TO $2.47

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 100 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,850 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03B, down from 5,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $203.92. About 693,133 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adjusted EBIT $546M; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS: METAL TARIFFS WON’T REALLY IMPACT US; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its Corona and Modelo beers and premium wines; 09/03/2018 – URTHECAST – CONTINUED TO ADVANCE FINANCING NEGOTIATIONS WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO CLOSE ANNOUNCED FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY CONSTELLATION; 26/04/2018 – Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘CC’; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00 billion and $4282.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.31 million shares to 3.31 million shares, valued at $103.92 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Semgroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) by 347,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch owns 860 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.16% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Suntrust Banks Inc owns 14,671 shares. Cibc Asset holds 20,996 shares. Etrade Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2,831 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 9,350 were reported by L And S Advsrs. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 14,232 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp stated it has 184,252 shares or 3.04% of all its holdings. Highlander Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.37% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Jfs Wealth Advisors owns 59 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.08% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Fulton Bancorporation Na reported 0.07% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Kj Harrison & Partners holds 0.69% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 11,250 shares.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77 billion and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 14,434 shares to 52,749 shares, valued at $10.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) by 12,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 703,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).