Quanta Services (Pwr) (PWR) Stock Price Declined While Greenhaven Associates Has Lowered Holding; Coty (COTY) Shareholder Symons Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $4.13 Million as Valuation Rose

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (Pwr) (PWR) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 14,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 2.77M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.87M, down from 2.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Quanta Services Inc (Pwr) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.08. About 216,097 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $2.55 TO $2.95; 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q EPS 24c; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.95 BLN TO $10.55 BLN; 11/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.73B Vs NT$2.79B; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Apr Rev NT$69.24B; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC – INCREASES 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.95; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 EPS $2.07-EPS $2.47; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 2.65 PCT Y/Y

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Coty Inc. (COTY) by 46.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 317,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 370,121 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.96M, down from 687,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Coty Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.46. About 919,475 shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 24/05/2018 – Uber’s Gore-Coty on EMEA Growth, IPO Potential (Video); 09/05/2018 – COTY INC QTRLY SHR LOSS DILUTED – REPORTED $0.10; 28/03/2018 – Coty Inc. Prices $550 Million of USD Senior Unsecured Notes and €800 Million of EUR Senior Unsecured Notes; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – CONTINUE TO AIM TO DELIVER MODEST ORGANIC NET REVENUE GROWTH FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 20/03/2018 – COTY CUT TO Ba3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC QTRLY NET REVENUES OF $2,222.7 MLN INCREASED 9.4% AS REPORTED; 21/03/2018 – COTY – TO USE PROCEEDS, WITH BORROWINGS UNDER A CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REPAY, REFINANCE INDEBTEDNESS UNDER EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES, AMONG OTHERS; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Coty Inc. Unsecured Notes ‘BB’; 26/03/2018 – Coty Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Coty Is Said to Plan $7 Billion Debt Refinancing to Lower Costs

Analysts await Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 18.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.82 per share. PWR’s profit will be $137.96M for 9.81 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Quanta Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 304.17% EPS growth.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (NYSE:GS) by 34,494 shares to 3.38 million shares, valued at $691.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $27.74 million activity. Another trade for 262,000 shares valued at $2.50M was bought by Laubies Pierre. HARF PETER also bought $9.98 million worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) on Friday, August 30. The insider Hughes Fiona bought 210,000 shares worth $2.06M. 50,000 shares were bought by Goudet Olivier, worth $476,380.

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.11 per share. COTY’s profit will be $60.34 million for 32.69 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

