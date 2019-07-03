Quanta Services (PWR) Holder Segall Bryant & Hamill Cut Holding by $357,938 as Shares Rose; Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Stake In Laboratory Of Amer (LH) Was Has Lifted

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Of Amer (LH) by 20.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 19,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,103 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.15M, up from 92,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Of Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $176.22. About 455,237 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 01/05/2018 – LabCorp Announces Collaboration with The Recovery Platform to Assist Physicians Treating Patients with Opioid Dependency; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation: Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 10.0%-12.0%; 20/03/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 23/04/2018 – LabCorp at Walgreens Expands into Florida; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP – PAYMENT OF CONTINGENT CASH INTEREST IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2018; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Deal With Eurofins Is All-Cash Transaction; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE OF $11.30 TO $11.70, UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S TOTAL SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO A TOTAL OF $1.0 BLN; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Didn’t Disclose Further Terms of Deal Witth Eurofin

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (PWR) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 9,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 218,112 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.23M, down from 227,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Quanta Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.89. About 388,546 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has declined 2.25% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer April Sales Rise 0.1% Y/y (Table); 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $2.55 TO $2.95; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Apr Rev NT$69.24B; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q NET INCOME NT$3.6B, EST. NT$4.88B; 11/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.73B Vs NT$2.79B; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC – INCREASES 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Rev $9.95B-$10.55B; 16/05/2018 – Quanta Services Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 46.15% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.52 per share. PWR’s profit will be $107.35M for 12.79 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Quanta Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 232,314 shares to 312,524 shares, valued at $22.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Motorcar Parts Of America Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 19,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Jack In The Box Inc Com (NASDAQ:JACK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate Corporation has invested 0.01% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). City Tru Fl stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Kwmg Limited Liability has 199 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sivik Global Ltd holds 25,000 shares. Smithfield Tru owns 790 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited accumulated 0% or 33 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability reported 1,494 shares. Highland Capital Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 3,000 shares. 294 were accumulated by Federated Invsts Pa. Bryn Mawr Communications holds 35,636 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.14% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 240,000 shares. Alyeska Investment Gp Limited Partnership accumulated 0.25% or 118,046 shares. Bb&T Securities owns 12,374 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 166,625 shares. Howe And Rusling, New York-based fund reported 1,546 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $692,993 activity. $152,586 worth of stock was sold by Williams R Sanders on Tuesday, February 12.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inter Parfums Inc (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 16,593 shares to 52,744 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 3,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,025 shares, and cut its stake in Factset Research System (NYSE:FDS).