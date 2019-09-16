Quanta Services (PWR) Holder Phocas Financial Trimmed Its Holding by $955,624 as Stock Value Declined; Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Shareholder Saybrook Capital Decreased Position

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (PWR) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 25,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 258,830 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.89 million, down from 283,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Quanta Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.11. About 1.48 million shares traded or 12.50% up from the average. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $2.55 TO $2.95; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.07 TO $2.47; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 30/03/2018 – Taiwan’s electronics makers face triple threat; 09/03/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Feb Rev NT$64.29B; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 EIA, Part #GS0241. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanta Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWR)

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 1,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 43,650 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.70M, down from 45,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $182.19. About 1.70 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peregrine Asset Advisers accumulated 12,812 shares. Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.46% or 152,409 shares. Pinnacle Associates has invested 0.04% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Smithfield Tru reported 20,470 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Lp accumulated 10,667 shares. Duff & Phelps Inv Management Company has 0.1% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 34,662 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr holds 0% or 10,496 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Limited Company reported 379 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Management reported 25,056 shares. 169,860 were reported by Dana Advsrs. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Company holds 0.08% or 7,501 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Limited Liability has 8,935 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Amer Money Management Limited Liability Com holds 15,762 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Wexford Limited Partnership owns 1.31% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 56,660 shares.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $236.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc Com (NYSE:MHK) by 10,140 shares to 63,112 shares, valued at $9.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 16.50 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $934.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott International Inc by 206,552 shares to 724,520 shares, valued at $7.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 15,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Prn) (SPY).

Analysts await Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 18.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.82 per share. PWR’s profit will be $137.95M for 9.82 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Quanta Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 304.17% EPS growth.