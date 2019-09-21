Quanta Services (PWR) Holder Phocas Financial Has Trimmed Stake by $955,624 as Valuation Declined; California State Teachers Retirement System Position in Southern Co The (SO) Has Upped as Stock Value Rose

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (PWR) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 25,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 258,830 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.89 million, down from 283,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Quanta Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $37.59. About 1.34 million shares traded or 2.78% up from the average. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 11/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.73B Vs NT$2.79B; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer April Sales Rise 0.1% Y/y (Table); 25/04/2018 – Quanta Successfully Completes Pilot Treatments in France; 09/03/2018 QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS FEB SALES DOWN 13.3 PCT Y/Y; 16/05/2018 – Quanta Services Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.95; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q EPS 24c; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Southern Co The (SO) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 22,381 shares as the company's stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 1.69M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $93.36M, up from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Southern Co The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $61.11. About 7.47M shares traded or 55.89% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $50.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 22,161 shares to 2.42 million shares, valued at $235.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xerox Corp by 24,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,491 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0.08% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 879,525 were reported by Chevy Chase Trust. Fulton Bancshares Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 59,796 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Raymond James Na invested 0.31% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 4,250 were accumulated by Phocas Financial. Cim Mangement Inc owns 9,859 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Fincl Advantage stated it has 3.49% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). The Texas-based Automobile Association has invested 0.07% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Mondrian Investment Ptnrs invested 0% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Moors Cabot owns 58,036 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Ltd owns 426,518 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Verus Prtnrs stated it has 5,834 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Bb&T Securities Ltd holds 0.17% or 336,441 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) stated it has 0.57% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).



Analysts await Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 18.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.82 per share. PWR’s profit will be $137.95 million for 9.69 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Quanta Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 304.17% EPS growth.