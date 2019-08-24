Quanta Services (PWR) Holder Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Lowered Stake by $676,804; Holder Baldwin Brothers Has Increased Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (PWR) by 17.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 18,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 85,661 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, down from 103,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Quanta Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.41. About 1.77 million shares traded or 33.25% up from the average. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 25/04/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Receives confirmation of HPC award from Quanta Computer; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.95 BLN TO $10.55 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q EPS 24c; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.56, REV VIEW $10.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC – INCREASES 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS; 30/03/2018 – Taiwan’s electronics makers face triple threat; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanta Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWR); 22/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 EIA, Part #GS0241. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 347.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 109,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 140,832 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, up from 31,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88 million shares traded or 19.45% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hostess Brands Inc by 566,231 shares to 2.48M shares, valued at $30.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 48,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,564 shares, and has risen its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $671.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,998 shares to 106,294 shares, valued at $16.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 26,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,255 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

