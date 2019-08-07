Quanta Services (PWR) Holder First Mercantile Trust Co Trimmed Stake by $663,262 as Valuation Declined; As Maximus (MMS) Stock Rose, Capital Fund Management Sa Has Increased Position

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 5,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 133,225 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.46 million, up from 127,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $70.36. About 126,174 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Rev $612.8M; 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at Sta; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS: CONTRACT INCLUDES AN ADDED 15 EMPLOYMENT SERVICE AREAS; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Net $55.5M; 12/03/2018 Maximus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Narrows FY View To EPS $3.30-EPS $3.40; 11/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.045 per Share; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS INC – PERFORMANCE-BASED CONTRACT, WHICH BEGINS ON JULY 1, 2018, HAS AN ESTIMATED REVENUE RANGE OF $250 MLN TO $300 MLN (USD) OVER FIVE YEARS; 18/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Contact Centers in Georgia and New Jersey Awarded by BenchmarkPortal; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS GETS 5-YR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES CONTRACT REBID

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (PWR) by 72.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 17,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 6,941 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261,000, down from 24,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Quanta Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $32.67. About 738,196 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 5,070 shares to 5,300 shares, valued at $497,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 1,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MMS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 56.34 million shares or 3.79% less from 58.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leuthold Grp Limited Liability Corporation reported 67,104 shares stake. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 10,278 shares. Bluecrest Management Ltd owns 9,042 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Smithfield Trust invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Brown Capital Limited Liability Com has 5,094 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 11,239 shares. Tompkins Financial Corporation accumulated 424 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 417,474 shares in its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust Com reported 108,911 shares. Cim Invest Mangement has invested 0.16% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.04% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Eulav Asset Management reported 47,900 shares stake. South Dakota Invest Council invested in 0.01% or 8,520 shares. Washington Capital Mgmt holds 7,800 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Regions Fincl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (Call) (NYSE:USB) by 25,002 shares to 5,700 shares, valued at $275,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,700 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Etf (XOP).

