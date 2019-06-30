Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As General Contractors company, Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.2% of Quanta Services Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.06% of all General Contractors’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Quanta Services Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.58% of all General Contractors companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Quanta Services Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanta Services Inc. 0.00% 10.10% 5.20% Industry Average 3.23% 14.50% 6.92%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Quanta Services Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Quanta Services Inc. N/A 36 14.57 Industry Average 159.28M 4.93B 15.53

Quanta Services Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Quanta Services Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanta Services Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.67 3.00 2.25

With consensus target price of $44.67, Quanta Services Inc. has a potential upside of 16.97%. The competitors have a potential upside of 21.19%. Given Quanta Services Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Quanta Services Inc. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Quanta Services Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanta Services Inc. -5.63% -11.36% 0.2% 2.38% -2.25% 18.5% Industry Average 1.83% 5.09% 11.12% 7.17% 7.69% 19.98%

For the past year Quanta Services Inc. has weaker performance than Quanta Services Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Quanta Services Inc. are 2 and 2. Competitively, Quanta Services Inc.’s competitors have 1.62 and 1.55 for Current and Quick Ratio. Quanta Services Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Quanta Services Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.1 shows that Quanta Services Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Quanta Services Inc.’s competitors are 1.20% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.99 beta.

Dividends

Quanta Services Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Quanta Services Inc.’s peers beat Quanta Services Inc.

Quanta Services, Inc. provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions comprising design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services. It also provides emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure. In addition, this segment designs, installs, and maintains renewable energy generation facilities comprising solar, wind, and various types of natural gas generation facilities, as well as related switchyards and transmission infrastructure; constructs electric power generation facilities; and designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring. Further, it installs traffic networks; cable and control systems for light rail lines; and ancillary telecommunication infrastructure services. Its Oil and Gas Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions to customers involved in the development and transportation of natural gas, oil, and other pipeline products. Its services include the design, installation, repair, and maintenance of pipeline transmission and distribution systems, gathering systems, production systems, storage systems, and compressor and pump stations, as well as related trenching, directional boring, and automatic welding services. This segment also provides pipeline protection, integrity testing, rehabilitation and replacement, and fabrication of pipeline support systems and related structures and facilities; and infrastructure services for the offshore and inland water energy markets. In addition, it designs, installs, and maintains fueling systems, as well as water and sewer infrastructure. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.